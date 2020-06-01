FeatherWing sensor board combines motion and temperature with precision 9-DoF IMU

As well as announcing the availability of a new Raspberry Pi OLED 2.23″ monochrome bonnet supported by any Raspberry Pi mini PC with a 2×20 connection. Adafruit also announced the availability of its new FeatherWing LSM6DSOX and LIS3MDL precision 9-DoF IMU, enabling you to upgrade any Feather board with motion and precision temperature sensing.

The all-in-one sensing ‘Wing’, is equipped with two sensors from ST to provide 9 degrees of full-motion data. The LSM6DSOX has flexible data rates and ranges. For the accelerometer: ±2/±4/±8/±16 g at 1.6 Hz to 6.7KHz update rate. For the gyroscope: ±125/±250/±500/±1000/±2000 dps at 12.5 Hz to 6.7 KHz. Adafruit explains more :

“The board includes an LSM6DSOX, a 6-DoF IMU accelerometer + gyro. The 3-axis accelerometer can tell you which direction is down towards the Earth (by measuring gravity) or how fast the board is accelerating in 3D space. The 3-axis gyroscope can measure spin and twist. This new sensor from ST has very low gyro zero rate and noise, compared to the MPU6050 or even LSM6DS33 so it’s excellent for orientation fusion usage: you’ll get less drift and faster responses.”

