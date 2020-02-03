Feather Click Shield by MikroElektronica $20

Developers, makers and electronic enthusiasts looking for a way to expand their Feather projects, may be interested in the new Feather Click Shield created by MikroElektronika and now available to purchase priced at $19.95. Unfortunately MikroElektronika does not appear to offer Python, Circuit/MicroPython, or Arduino libraries for their Click boards, requiring that you will need to adapt C libraries or find libraries and calculate any pinouts.

“Feather Click Shield will expand your Feather projects to “fly” with more than 750 Click boards available from MikroE. This coterie of Click boards gives you a versatile selection of peripheral devices that can be taken off the shelf and used for prototyping in no time. The shield is designed with two proprietary mikroBUS sockets, allowing all the Click board devices to be interfaced with the Feather boards. It is enough to place an add-on board of your choice on the top of the mikroBUS socket – and click it in. Hence why this add-on board is called Click board – it just clicks!”

Adafruit explains that should avoid adding Click boards with 5V logic output since these boards potentially can damage input pin 3 on your Feather. Dimensions: 96.0mm x 72.2mm x 17.2mm / 3.8″ x 2.8″ x 0.7″ : Weight: 36.5g / 1.3oz

