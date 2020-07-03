Alorium Evo M51 FPGA-enhanced embedded module Feather board

A new Feather board has been unveiled this week by Alorium Technology the full with the Alorium Evo M51 is an FPGA-enhanced embedded module featuring the Microchip SAMD51 32-bit Arm Cortex-M4 microcontroller alongside an Intel MAX 10 FPGA.

“This Feather has a SAMD51 as a main microcontroller processor – we like this chip because it has a fast 120MHz Cortex M4 processor with lots of peripherals like I2C, SPI, UART, ADCs, DACs, lots of DMA, etc. Our Feather M4 features this chip, and it’s one of our most popular Feathers. Alorium squished it down to a BGA package and used the left over space to wire up an Altera/Intel MAX 10 FPGA that can be programmed through the SAMD51 using a command line downloader.”

Specifications of the Alorium Evo M51 Feather board :

Intel MAX 10 FPGA

Microchip SAMD51 32-bit Arm Cortex-M4 microcontroller

512 KB Flash / 192 KB RAM

2 MB external Flash

55 digital I/Os

21 through-hole/castellated

34 additional castellated-only

Six analog inputs

Two analog outputs

STEMMA QT (QWIIC Compatible)

Feather footprint

0.9 inches x 2.2 inches

Programmable with Arduino

Designed for CircuitPython

Source : Adafruit

