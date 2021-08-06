Experiment with fault injection using the ChipWhisperer Husky

Developers, engineers and hobbyists may be interested in a new compact device specifically designed for experimenting with side-channel power analysis and fault injection. The ChipWhisperer Husky will soon be available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website and builds on the previous designs and technical specifications of the ChipWhisperer-Lite and ChipWhisperer-Pro products.

The new ChipWhisperer Husky tool includes a wealth of new features including high-speed logic analyzers (to visualize glitches), real-time data streaming for attacking asymmetric algorithms, and additional I/O expansion pins. “offers our same innovative “synchronous sampling” technology that underpins the ChipWhisperer capture architecture, and gives it the ability to analyze devices well beyond what its low price would suggest ” say its creators.

“ChipWhisperer-Husky also makes substantial upgrades to the FPGA — it now uses a 7-series device, which makes it easy to work with on modern tools. The FPGA code has been entirely redesigned with the help of our FPGA wizard, J-P, who unlike Colin uses actual test benches.”

“ChipWhisperer-Husky works with a variety of resources we have already built, organized into self-taught “courses.” You can see examples of these courses as part of the ChipWhisperer Project. If you need a little more help, we offer a video series on ChipWhisperer.io, and The Hardware Hacking Handbook, coming soon, will be compatible with the ChipWhisperer-Husky.”

“In the spirit of resilience, the core features, including the FPGA logic, microcontroller firmware, and computer code are all open source, allowing you to learn about, modify, and add features. In the spirit of sustainable business practices and maintaining our ability to offer long-term support, the hardware itself is not fully open source.”

For full specifications of the ChipWhisperer Husky fault injection tool jump over to the official product page on the Crowd Supply website by following the link below, as soon it becomes available we will keep you up to speed as always but you can also register your email address to receive updates.

Source : Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals