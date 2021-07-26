Faraday Future FF 91 promised to launch in 2022

One of the new electric vehicle startups taking reservations for vehicles it hasn’t been produced is Faraday Future. Recently, the company announced that its FF 91 electric crossover would launch in 2022. It is now opened reservations for two versions of the vehicle with the top-of-the-line called the FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition.

That top-of-the-line version of the electric vehicle can only be reserved with an invitation from Faraday Future. Those receiving an invitation have to plunk down a $5000 deposit, and only 300 of those cars will be made. The approximate price is $180,000.

Buyers of that version will also get a membership in the Futurist Alliance and the Spire Club allowing next-generation product update privileges. The other model is the FF 91 Futurist, which can be reserved by anyone with a deposit of $1500. The company says about 14,000 reservations have been made so far, but it’s unclear how those reservations break down for each model. This is the first time an approximate date has been offered for the vehicle launch.

