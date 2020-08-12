Fantastical calendar app launches family premium subscription option

Flexbits the development team behind the excellent Fantastical calendar application have this week announced the launch of a new premium subscription option designed specifically for families. Building on the launch of Fantastical Premium earlier this year the new option brings Fantastical Premium for Families.

Fantastical Premium for Families is now available for $64.99 per year or $7.99 per month, and will allow five family members to have access to Fantastical Premium. If you have an existing Fantastical Premium subscription, you can upgrade to Fantastical Premium for Families and give access to four additional family members. Once added, each family member gets their own fully-functional and independent Flexibits account.

Once you’ve upgraded to Fantastical Premium for Families, invite your family members to join the plan and once they create a Flexibits account they’ll also have access to Fantastical Premium.

Source : Fantastical

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals