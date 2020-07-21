Akasa Maxwell Pro 65w fanless PC chassis unveiled

Akasa as this week unveiled its first 65w fanless case, which will be launched very soon and will be compatible with both AMD and Intel processors and platforms. The Akasa Maxwell Pro PC chassis features heat dissipating extruded fins on both the left and right side of the case to help maximise the surface area of the exterior.

Internally the case includes four copper heat pipes to distribute heat quickly to the outer casing and Akasa has finish the case with a diamond-edge fillet. The new Maxwell Pro PC chassis measures 280 x 209 x 110 mm (W x L x H) in size and two optional power supplies will be made available at launch in the form of a 150W internal compact DC-DC adapter (AK-PE150-05). Together with an external power brick with four wires to provide better efficiency for the higher output current (AK-PD150-02K).

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Fanless Tech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals