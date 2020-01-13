Kodlix N4000 Intel Celeron fanless mini PC $160

Priced at $160 the Kodlix N4000 fanless mini PC is powered by a 2.6 GHz Intel Celeron Processor N4000 and comes pre-installed with Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 operating system. Connectivity on the mini PC includes support for both 2.4G and 5.0G dual Band Wi-Fi as well as a 1000Mbps LAN Ethernet connection. The processor is supported by LPDDR4 4GB RAM and the small mini PC includes 64GB of eMMC system storage, which can be expanded further to 128GB using an SD card and 1TB with the inclusion of a M.2 2242 NGFF SSD (not included) or if you need further storage capacity a 2TB mobile hard disk box via the USB 3.0 interface.

“The mini desktop computer equipped HDMI2.0a supports HD and [email protected] ultra-high-definition pictures, a practical home streaming media player that also equipped VGA port make you can enjoy DUAL screen display. Not only let you experience the visual effects of the cinema version, but also improve your work efficiency.”

Connections on the mini PC include. : 3 x USB3.0 ports, 1 x Ethernet port( 1000Mbps LAN), 1 x Micro SD Card port, 1 x HDMI2.0, 1 x VGA, 1 x audio output and power connection.

– The fanless design in this PC mini enables electricity savings and zero noise. Unique shell design makes cooling faster and more efficient. This minicomputer is very small and portable, saves a lot of space. Targeting the use of small business, industrial automatic control, Office, home theater and living room.

– LIFETIME technical support, a worry-free 30 days return and a 24 months of warranty.

