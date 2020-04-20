EGLOBAL 6 Core Comet Lake fanless mini desktop

Chinese hardware manufacturer EGLOBAL has created a new fanless mini PC which can be powered by up to a six core Comet Lake processor, and offers a small form factor measuring just 8.3 x 6.9 x 1.8 inches, including the fanless integrated heatsink. Barebones models are available from around $400 powered by an Intel Comet Lake processor.

The mini PC features two DDR4 SODIMM slots enabling up to 64GB of memory to be installed, as well as offering multiple storage options. Easily add an M.2 or MSATA SSD and/or a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD. The base unit comes equipped with a Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core processor, but you can upgrade the mini PC to a Core i7-10710U hexa-core chip for an extra $50 if your budget will stretch.

Processor options include :

– 10th Gen 14nm CPU Intel Core i7 10710U 6 cores 12 threads 1.1GHz up to 4.7GHz 12MB cache TDP 15W Intel UHD Graphics.

– 10th Gen 14nm CPU Intel Core i7 10510U 4 cores 8 threads 1.8GHz up to 4.9GHz 8MB cache TDP 15W Intel UHD Graphics.

– 8th Gen 14nm CPU Intel Core i7 8565U 4 cores 8 threads 1.8GHz up to 4.6GHz 8MB cache TDP 15W Intel UHD Graphics 620.

Ports on the fanless mini desktop PC include :

1 x HDMI

1 x Displayport

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

4 x USB 3.0

4 x USB 2.0

1 x mic

1 x headphone/speaker

Supported operating systems include : Windows 10, Linux Compatible and OpenELEC to name a few.

Source : Liliputing : romanovskis

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals