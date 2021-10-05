Fairphone 4 5G smartphone gets official

Fairphone has launched its latest android smartphone, the Fairphone 4 5G and the device is designed to be a sustainable smartphone.

The handset is a modular smartphone and it will come with a five year warranty which is designed to get people to use their devices for longer.

With the launch of Fairphone 4, the company is applying the lessons it has learnt from previous phones to a device with 5G support and new features that provide additional benefits for users. The smartphone is the sustainable choice for customers who don’t want to compromise on the latest technology. Fairphone is raising the bar for itself and the industry by introducing a five-year warranty[1] at no additional cost, to encourage people to use — and enjoy — their phones for longer. This is an unrivalled commitment in the electronics sector and is an addition to Fairphone guaranteeing long-term availability of spare parts, combined with software support. For Fairphone 4, software support is guaranteed until the end of 2025 and includes upgrades to Android 12 and Android 13, but the company aims to extend it even further, until the end of 2027, with upgrades to Android 14 and Android 15 despite support from the chipset supplier expiring. With this unparalleled ambition, Fairphone is aiming to repeat what it succeeded in doing with a previous model: six years of software support from the launch of an Android device.

Here are the handsets key specifications:

Display

6.3 inches Full HD+Display

Corning Gorilla® Glass 5

Operating System

Android ™ 11

Connectivity

5G

Chipset Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 750G

Camera

48MP wide OIS with Phase Detection AF, Dual-tone LED flash

48MP 120 degree ultra-wide/macro

25MP selfie camera

Battery

3905mAh removable battery

Memory & RRP

€579 for 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage, available in Grey

€649 for 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage, available in Grey, Green and Green Speckled (exclusively available on Fairphone.com)

Modular design

8 spare parts for easy repair, available in Fairphone’s webshop and through Europe-wide distribution

Connectors

USB-C, fingerprint scanner

Source Fairphone

