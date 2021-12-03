Fairphone 4 5G gets durability tested (Video)

The new Fairphone 4 5G smartphone launched back in October and now we get to find out how durable the handset is.

The video below from JerryRigEverything puts the new Fairphone 4 5G through a range of durability tests, this includes a display scratch test, a burn test, and of course a bend test, lets find out how the handset performs.

As we can see from the video in the scratch test the handset shows scratches at levels 6 and 7 which is in line with many of the smartphones available today.

In the burn test, there is no permanent damage to the smartphone and it also managed to survive the bend test with no permanent damage.

As a reminder, the handset has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and it is powered by a Snapdragon 750G mobile processor.

It also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the handset features a range of cameras.

On the front of the device, there is a 25-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the rear, there is a 48-megapixel wide camera and a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera. The handset has a modular design which makes it easy to replace parts on the device.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

