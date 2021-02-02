Facebook to show additional privacy screen on iOS devices

Apple’s iOS 14.5 will introduce its new privacy features, these features will let you know when an app is tracking you and how they are tracking you, you can also choose to stop the app from tracking you, Facebook is less than pleased about this.

Facebook has now announced that they will show an additional screen for the Facebook and Instagram apps on iOS.

As we shared in December, we disagree with Apple’s approach, but will be showing their prompt to ensure stability for the businesses and people who use our services. Apple’s new prompt suggests there is a tradeoff between personalized advertising and privacy; when in fact, we can and do provide both. The Apple prompt also provides no context about the benefits of personalized ads.

To help people make a more informed decision, we’re also showing a screen of our own, along with Apple’s. It will provide more information about how we use personalized ads, which support small businesses and keep apps free. If you accept the prompts for Facebook and Instagram, the ads you see on those apps won’t change. If you decline, you will still see ads, but they will be less relevant to you. Agreeing to these prompts doesn’t result in Facebook collecting new types of data. It just means that we can continue to give people better experiences. We feel that people deserve the additional context, and Apple has said that providing education is allowed.

Facebook is worried that people are going to stop allowing their apps to track them, if this happens it will cost Facebook billions in advertising revenue.

Apple are doing this to protect users from developers who track everything they do and are giving them the option to stop apps tracking them.

