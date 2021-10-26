Facebook Q3 financial results announced

Facebook has announced its Q3 financial results, the company had revenue of $29.01B for the quarter, it also announced that it now has 2.91 billion monthly active users.

The social network has said that its revenue has increased 33 percent over the same quarter last year and you can see more information below.

Starting with our results for the fourth quarter of 2021, we plan to break out Facebook Reality Labs, or FRL, as a separate reporting segment. As we have discussed, we are dedicating significant resources toward our augmented and virtual reality products and services, which are an important part of our work to develop the next generation of online social experiences. The new segment disclosures will provide additional information on the performance of FRL and the investments we are making.

Under this reporting structure, we will provide revenue and operating profit for two segments: The first segment, Family of Apps, will include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and other services. The second segment, Facebook Reality Labs, will include augmented and virtual reality related hardware, software and content. We expect our investment in Facebook Reality Labs to reduce our overall operating profit in 2021 by approximately $10 billion. We are committed to bringing this long-term vision to life and we expect to increase our investments for the next several years.

You can see the full Facebook Q3 financial results over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Facebook

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals