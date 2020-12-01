Facebook News is launching in the UK

Facebook has announced that it is launching Facebook News in the UK, this will launch in the UK from January next year.

The company has announced that it has partnered with a range of major publishers in the UK, this includes Archant, Conde Nast, The Economist, ESI Media, Guardian Media Group and many more.

Facebook News offers a mix of curated and personalised top stories to deliver informative, reliable and relevant news. Readers see the top headlines and stories of the day alongside news personalised to their interests. During major news cycles, Facebook News provides timely news digests, highlighting original and authoritative reporting on pressing topics. Facebook News also helps people discover new topics and stories based on the news they read, share and follow.

The UK launch in January will build on the success Facebook News has seen in the US, where we’ve found more than 95% of the traffic Facebook News delivers to publishers is new audiences that have not interacted with those news outlets in the past.

You can find out more details about the new Facebook News service over at Facebook at the link below, it lands in the UK in January 2021.

