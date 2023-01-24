Facebook Messenger gets some new features

Meta has announced that it is adding some new features to its Facebook Messenger app, the news was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

This includes new features like chat themes at the end-to-end encryption and they will also be expanding the end-to-end encryption for chats to more countries.

We’ve also started gradually expanding testing default end-to-end encryption for Messenger. We know people want a space to connect and they want to know that those conversations are private, safe and secure. That is why we’ve spent time building a team of talented engineers, cryptologists, designers and policy experts who are all committed to rolling out default end-to-end encryption on Messenger.

Over the next few months, more people will continue to see some of their chats gradually being upgraded with an extra layer of protection provided by end-to-end encryption. We will notify people in these individual chat threads as they are upgraded. We know people will have questions about how we select and upgrade individual threads, so we wanted to make clear that this is a random process. It’s designed to be random so that there isn’t a negative impact on our infrastructure and people’s chat experience. This also ensures our new end-to-end encrypted threads continue to give people the fast, reliable and rich experience on Messenger.

You can find out more details about all of the new features that are coming to Facebook Messenger over at Meta at the link below.

Source Meta





