Meta fined €390 million by Irish DPC

Meta has been fined €390 million by the Irish DPC (Data Protection Commission(), this is for two inquiries by the DPC into Meta.

The two fines total €390 million, one is for breaches related to GDPR for Facebook, and this fine is for €210 million.

The second fine is for breaches related to Instagram and this fine is for €190 million, you can see more details below.

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has today announced the conclusion of two inquiries into the data processing operations of Meta Platforms Ireland Limited (“Meta Ireland”) in connection with the delivery of its Facebook and Instagram services. (Meta Ireland was previously known as Facebook Ireland Limited).

Final decisions have now been made by the DPC in which it has fined Meta Ireland €210 million (for breaches of the GDPR relating to its Facebook service), and €180 million (for breaches in relation to its Instagram service).

Meta Ireland has also been directed to bring its data processing operations into compliance within a period of 3 months.

The inquiries concerned two complaints about the Facebook and Instagram services, each one raising the same basic issues. One complaint was made by an Austrian data subject (in relation to Facebook); the other was made by a Belgian data subject (in relation to Instagram).

Meta has three months to comply with the ruling, the company has already responded and it looks like it plans to appeal the ruling.

Source Irish DPC, Meta





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals