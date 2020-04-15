Facebook launches new Kit app for the Apple Watch

Facebook has launched a new app for the Apple Watch, the app is called Kit or Keep in Touch. The app is designed to let you keep in touch with your close friends using you Apple Watch.

The app lets you send a range of messages with just one tap and it works with their existing Facebook Messenger app.

Kit makes keeping in contact from your watch easy. Everything you need to compose a message is just one tap away. No more struggling to navigate a tiny screen to find the right option.

To get started, just scan the QR code on your watch and pick a contact. One tap lets you send a voice message, your location or an emoji. You also have easy access to speech-to-text. We hope that Kit helps you keep in touch with those most important to you — without constantly needing to pick up your phone

You can find out more details about the new Kit app for the Apple Watch from Facebook over at their website at the link below.

Source Apple, TechCrunch

