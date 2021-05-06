Facebook launches Neighborhoods

Facebook is launching a new feature called Neighborhoods, which the company says is designed to strengthen local communities.

This is a new dedicated feature and space within the Facebook app, the company says it is designed to help you connect with your neighbors.

People have always used Facebook to connect with their neighbors — rallying to support local businesses, asking for recommendations and tips in local groups, offering support, or meeting neighbors who share common interests. Throughout the pandemic and especially in the past year, we’ve seen just how crucial these connections can be. Facebook Neighborhoods makes it easier to do this, bringing the local experience across Facebook into one place.

Facebook Neighborhoods is a section of the Facebook app dedicated to your neighborhood, with a Neighborhoods profile that’s different from your main Facebook profile. To join, you’ll need to be 18 years or older and confirm your neighborhood. You can choose to join just your own neighborhood or, in addition, you also have the option to join your Nearby Neighborhoods to see neighbors and posts from your surrounding neighborhoods.

