Facebook is planning to let many of its staff work from home permanently

During the Covid-19 outbreak many people have been working from home and now Facebook has announced that it will let many of its staff work from home in the future on a permanent basis.

The company has around 50,000 staff and as much as half of these could end up working from home on a long term basis, although this may take a few years to reach this number.

“We’re going to be the most forward-leaning company on remote work at our scale,” Zuckerberg says. “We need to do this in a way that’s thoughtful and responsible, so we’re going to do this in a measured way. But I think that it’s possible that over the next five to 10 years — maybe closer to 10 than five, but somewhere in that range — I think we could get to about half of the company working remotely permanently.”

The company has been using a range of solutions to help its team members work from home, you can find out more details about this over at their website at the link below.

Source Facebook, The Verge

