Facebook is planning to let many of its staff work from home permanently

During the Covid-19 outbreak many people have been working from home and now Facebook has announced that it will let many of its staff work from home in the future on a permanent basis.
The company has around 50,000 staff and as much as half of these could end up working from home on a long term basis, although this may take a few years to reach this number.
“We’re going to be the most forward-leaning company on remote work at our scale,” Zuckerberg says. “We need to do this in a way that’s thoughtful and responsible, so we’re going to do this in a measured way. But I think that it’s possible that over the next five to 10 years — maybe closer to 10 than five, but somewhere in that range — I think we could get to about half of the company working remotely permanently.”
The company has been using a range of solutions to help its team members work from home, you can find out more details about this over at their website at the link below.