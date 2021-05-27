Facebook is making it harder for people to share fake news

Facebook has announced that it is making some changes that will make it harder for people to share misinformation and Fake News.

The global pandemic has really brought the to the forefront the scale of the problem with misinformation and a lot of its has been shared on Facebook.

The social network will now take action against accounts that repeatedly share misinformation and you will now be shown a popup which says that this page has shared false information.

We want to give people more information before they like a Page that has repeatedly shared content that fact-checkers have rated, so you’ll see a pop up if you go to like one of these Pages. You can also click to learn more, including that fact-checkers said some posts shared by this Page include false information and a link to more information about our fact-checking program. This will help people make an informed decision about whether they want to follow the Page.

This is a good move by Facebook, although you do wonder why this was not done before, if would have been a useful thing to have over the last 12 to 18 months.

