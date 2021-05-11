Facebook wants you to read articles before sharing them

Facebook has announced that it is adding a new prompt when people share articles that they have not read, many people do this online and some people end up sharing articles that they may not have if they had actually read them.

The social network is now testing out a new prompt on news articles when you share an article with your friend or followers that you may not have read.

You will now be shown a prompt which will give you the option to either open the article or continue sharing it, this ca be seen in the photo above.

Starting today, we’re testing a way to promote more informed sharing of news articles. If you go to share a news article link you haven’t opened, we’ll show a prompt encouraging you to open it and read it, before sharing it with others. pic.twitter.com/brlMnlg6Qg — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) May 10, 2021

This is a positive move by Facebook as it could encourage users to actually read articles before they share them and this could cut down on the spread of fake news articles and misinformation. It will be interesting to see if this is a permanent feature that they introduce.

Source Facebook / Twitter, Techmeme

