Facebook acquires Downpour Interactive creators of Onward VR shooter

Facebook has this week announced its fourth virtual reality development studio acquisition, confirming the acquisition of Downpour Interactive, the creative team behind the virtual reality shooter Onward. Since launching on the Facebook Oculus Quest platform, Onward has become one of the platforms most popular virtual reality titles.

Dante Buckley, Founder and CEO of Downpour Interactive, has stood out over the last several years as a source of inspiration within the VR industry thanks to the stellar success of Onward, a multi-platform multiplayer MilSim, the Oculus blog writes. Onward is Dante and Downpour Interactive’s first game, a multiplayer masterpiece full of challenges, tactics, and teamwork.

“Today is a very exciting day for Onward and the Downpour team, we are joining Oculus Studios at Facebook! I remember when I wrote the first line of code for Onward and walked around “Cargo,” one of the first maps in game. Putting on a VR headset and building this dream game was a magical experience every day. From those early days to now, Onward and Downpour have grown and made huge strides in the VR industry. I can’t thank my team enough for their hard work and dedication, as well our passionate and dedicated player community.

With us joining Oculus Studios at Facebook, we can now realize Onward’s full vision with tremendous support and resources. This means a better game for all our players on all platforms. There are no changes in hierarchy or in vision, everyone at Downpour is still working hard to deliver you the best game possible. Thank you all for your continued support, and stay tuned for future updates and content.”

Source : Road to VR : Facebook

