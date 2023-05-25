Ezviz RS Robot Vaccum and Mop unveiled

Ezviz has announced a new device for your home, the Ezviz RS Robot Vaccum and Mop, the device is designed to deep clean hard floors and also carpets and it comes with a range of features.

Designed to simplify the everyday cleaning experience, the RS2 aims to solve the long-standing pain point of manually changing or washing the device. With the help of the multi-functional charging dock, the RS2 can auto-install its dual spinning mop pads whenever it’s set on a hard-floor mopping mission, and auto-detach those if it needs to vacuum a carpeted area. After each task, the RS2 will return to the dock, where it automatically washes and air dries the mop, self-removes tangled hair off the roller brush, refills its water tank, and charges its battery. Users no longer need to flip over the robot body to remove dirty cloths or spend additional time dealing with after-cleaning messes.

The hassle-free RS2 robot vacuum is powerfully smart at its job, too. Ideal for whole-home cleaning, the RS2 can be set on a single, uninterrupted “vacuum-first, mop-next” mission. It detects carpeted areas in real time; this way, it avoids dragging wet pads onto them, and instead auto-applies ‘Suction Boost’ mode. Integrating D-ToF LiDAR, 3D structured laser and an RGB camera, the RS2 can map the layout of any home, auto-generate cleaning routes for various floors, and precisely avoid common obstacles.

More labour-saving smart features include: – Large, built-in battery and water tank to clean up to 300 m2 – Remote EZVIZ App controls & customisation over cleaning maps, tasks, modes and schedules – One-click device control via the dock screen – Voice command with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa As a multipurpose device, the RS2 also inherits EZVIZ’s core video technologies to provide extra peace of mind: indoor video monitoring. The onboard 3K camera supports person and pet shape detection and live video viewing, and users can manually initiate a specific home patrolling task to stay informed of indoor activities.

The new Ezviz RS Robot Vaccum and Mop is now available to pre-order in the UK for £1,199.99 and you can find out more details about the device and its ranbge of features below.

Source Ezviz



