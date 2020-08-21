New WD My Passport SSD external storage drives unveiled

A new range of external storage drives has been unveiled by Western Digital this week in the form of the My Passport SSD range now available in the 500GB and 1TB capacities in Gray from select e-tailers and retailers, with additional colors and capacities available later this year.The new WD My Passport SSD drive is priced at $119.99 for the 500GB version and $189.99 for the 1TB drive.

“The new My Passport SSD delivers the speed, reliability and functionality consumers have come to expect from us,” said Susan Park, vice president, Consumer Solutions, Western Digital. “It is a powerful and sophisticated solution for the everyday content creators, curators and hobbyists who need to move files quickly. The rounded corners, waving ridges and soft edges enhance the My Passport SSD’s portability and make it easy to carry, yet also distinctly recognizable as a member within WD’s award-winning My Passport product line-up.”

Features of the new My Passport SSD range :

– Blazing fast NVMe technology with read speeds of up to 1050MB/s1 and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s1.

– Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption to help protect valuable content simply.

– Featuring shock and vibration resistance and drop resistant up to 6.5 feet (1.98m).

– Included software2 to make it easy to back up large files to your drive or a cloud service account3.

– USB 3.2 Gen-2 technology with a USB-C cable and a USB-A adaptor.

– Ready to use out of the box and compatible with Mac and PC.

– Backed by a five-year limited warranty

Source : WD

