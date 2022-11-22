OneModern M6 compact, portable external storage solution

If you are searching for a compact, portable storage solution that can be use with your phone, computer, camera, and even your TV. You might be interested in a new cross compatible device in the form of the OneModern M6. Also equipped with an SD memory card slot, the external storage solution features, an aluminium frame, construction and features, shock mounted internal frame as well as a scratch resistant finish.

When you connect the OneModern M6 storage drive to a PC, you can benefit from read and write speeds of up to 130 MBps, averaging about 80 Mbps. “Backing up a 5GB file takes only one minute. Even mobile devices that support USB 3.0 can reach 100 MBps (mobile devices that support USB 2.0 have a maximum transfer speed of 20 MBps)” says its creators.

Early bird pledges are now available for the modern project from roughly $75 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“What if there’s a device that can free up storage on your mobile like a breeze? No electric plug required. No App installation required. No formatting. No need for a long wait. What if there’s a device and only one device rather than a bunch of SD cards that can help keep your visual resources, aerial videos, valuable memories when you’re flying drones or shooting at the spot?”

With the assumption that the OneModern M6 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the OneModern M6 external storage project check out the promotional video below.

“Introducing OneModern M6, the high-speed external hard drive for laptops, iOS phones, Android phones and SD cards. Using USB 3.0 technology, it transfers your files at max 130 MBps. It offers more storage but you don’t need to pay a fortune. No tedious operations are required. Just connect and kick off transmission. The auto backup option allows it to add up new photos, contacts, files automatically and the resumed uploading function is supported. It works as a 6000mah power bank for your mobile as well.”

“OneModern M6 is more than a traditional hard drive. It has wide compatibility that makes it work for computer, laptop, iOS & Android phones and simply SD card. Palm-sized HDD. The portable but powerful device can be used to free up your mobile space or to save your important files and back-ups. The mobile drive that is 1TB or 2TB is 5.7*3.1* 0.7 inches (146*80*18 millimeters) and weights 0.66 pounds (300 grams).”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the external storage, jump over to the official OneModern M6 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





