Seagate One Touch SSD offers NVMe-like performance and portability from $95

Seagate has today introduced a new addition to their range of external SSD hard drives announcing the availability of its new One Touch SSD offering NVMe-competitive “performance and stylish portability for technology enthusiasts and content creators alike”, says Seagate. Offering compatibility for both Mac and Windows platforms the new external SSD offers USB compatibility out of the box and comes supplied exFAT formatted.

The One Touch SSD external hard drive uses USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-C connectivity and is compatible with USB-C and USB 3.0 and also supports connections to Android mobile devices. Its rugged design allows it to shrug off drops from up to 2 m in height and a casing is constructed from aluminium with a fabric soft touch finish on the sides. The Seagate One Touch SSD is now available to purchase priced at $94.99 for the 500 GB capacity version or $169.99 for 1 TB and $309.99 for the 2TB capacity.

“The compact One Touch SSD external SSD hard drive is available in black, silver, or blue and has a sleek and contemporary look that complements modern PCs. It includes Seagate’s Toolkit desktop software with Sync Plus offering file synchronization via continuous backup and Rescue Data Recovery Services to help defend against data loss and retrieval costs so users can rest easier. The drive is also packaged with a one-year complimentary subscription to Mylio Create and a four-month complimentary membership to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan.”

Source : Seagate

