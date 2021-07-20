SilverStone Raven RVS03 M2 external SSD enclosure supports SATA and NVMe

SilverStone has unveiled a new external SSD enclosure that is capable of supporting both SATA and NVMe storage offering up to 10Gbps SuperSpeed transfer rates via a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C interface. The small external SSD case supports a variety of different lengths of M.2 SSD including 22x30mm, 22x42mm, 22x60mm and 22x80mm. A USB bridge allows the external SSD casing to auto switch from USB-to-PCIe mode or USB-to-SATA mode

Other features of the SilverStone Raven RVS03 M.2 external SSD enclosure include support for TRIM command set and the enclosure is compliant with PCI Express Base Specification Rev. 3.0 and NVM Express Base Specification Rev. 1.3. Supporting SATA host in Gen3 speed and full backward compatibility for SATA Gen2 / Gen1 and features a schooler’s tool this aluminum alloy construction.

Specifications of the 10Gbps USB-C 3.2 Gen2 to external SSD :

￭ USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C interface up to 10Gbps SuperSpeed transfer rate

￭ Support various lengths of M.2 SSD (22x30mm, 22x42mm, 22x60mm, 22x80mm)

￭ USB bridge allows auto switch from USB-to-PCIe mode or USB-to-SATA mode

￭ Support TRIM command set

￭ Compliant with PCI Express Base Specification Rev. 3.0 with NVM Express Base Specification Rev. 1.3

￭ Support SATA host in Gen3 speed and full backward compatibility for SATA Gen2 / Gen1.

￭ Support Bulk Only Transfer (BOT) and USB Attached SCSI Protocol (UASP)

￭ Screw-free, tool-less aluminum alloy casing external SSD case

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by SilverStone for the external SSD case, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. for more information jump over to the official product page on the SilverStone website by following the link below.

