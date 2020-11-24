GIGABYTE AORUS RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 GAMING BOX external graphics cards

GIGABYTE has this week introduced new external graphics cards to help add extra graphical performance to laptops or desktop computers. The AORUS RTX 3090/3080 GAMING BOX features the NVIDIA Ampere architecture GeForce RTX 3090/3080 graphics, combined with the Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Enabling owners to enjoy the 3D computing power as a desktop PC rather than low-performance laptop PC GPU.

The GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card features 24G memory and 936 GB/s memory bandwidth has 10496 CUDA Cores, GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with 10G memory and 760 GB/s memory bandwidth has 8704 CUDA Cores, and both GPUs have hundreds of Tensor cores operating in parallel.

Both GPUs bring the power of GPU-accelerated artificial intelligence and machine learning to your laptop PC. AI developers and data scientists can achieve results easier and faster with AORUS RTX 3090/3080 GAMING BOX.

“AORUS RTX 3090/3080 GAMING BOX is the world’s 1st external graphics box with a built-in all-in-one water cooling system. In order to enjoy the best GeForce RTX 3090/3080 computing performance and comfortable environment at the same time, AORUS WATERFORCE is the only solution that can satisfy both demands in a compact size. AORUS provides an all-around cooling solution for all key components of the graphics card.”

“Powerful AORUS RTX 3090/3080 GAMING BOX accelerates your work with incredible boosts in performance. Whether you are doing video editing, 3D animation, photography, Graphic design, architectural visualization of broadcasting, it can save you a lot of time. We take care of not only the GPU but also the VRAM and MOSFET to ensure a stable operation and longer life. AORUS WATERFORCE all-in-one cooling system integrates a large copper plate, a 240 mm aluminium radiator and two 120 mm fans. With an optimized pump and water block, it provides the most efficient water flow and cooling performance at a lower noise level.”

Source : GIGABYTE

