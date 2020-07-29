Western Digital 18TB variants of G-Technology G-DRIVE, G-RAID, and G-SPEED unveiled

This week Western Digital has announced it is extending the industry’s highest capacity Ultrastar HDDs to a selection of its G-Technology products. Now WD is offering 18 TB enterprise-class Ultrastar drives in three G-Technology brand product families, including G-DRIVE, G-RAID with Thunderbolt 3, G-SPEED Shuttle with Thunderbolt 3 and G-SPEED Shuttle XL with Thunderbolt 3. Vincent Laforet, G-Technology G-TEAM ambassador explains ore about the new drives :

“Over the course of my career as a commercial and fine art photographer, director, and director of photography with a specialization in aerial photography, I’ve captured over 300 TB of content. Peers often inquire about my digital storage best practices and I point them in the direction of G-Technology’s RAID-configurable G-SPEED Shuttle family for their heavy-duty archival storage needs. The massive capacities available significantly cuts the overall costs for my storage needs and allows me to be incredibly efficient when I’m in the field”.

The G-SPEED Shuttle range of studio-ready storage solutions are available in 4-bay and 8-bay form factors, the G-SPEED Shuttle and G-SPEED Shuttle XL are configurable in RAID 0, 1, 5, 10, and JBOD and 0, 1, 5, 6, 10, 50, JBOD, respectively.

G-RAID with Thunderbolt 3 offer dual bays offers RAID 0 and RAID 1.The default RAID 0 stripes the two drives together, providing enhanced read and write speeds, but no data redundancy, while RAID 1 mirrors the content of one drive to the other, providing 1:1 data redundancy at the cost of performance.

Source : WD

