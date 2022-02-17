Explorer professional photo booth

If you are searching for a professional photo booth you may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the Explorer. Designed to take just 60 seconds to set out the photo booth has been specifically designed for businesses and large events. Housed in a durable, portable and stylish case the affordable solution is the company’s latest innovation expanding their current line of award-winning booths.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $1999 or £1476 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Professional photo booth

“Whether you’re starting your business from scratch, or looking for a lightweight option with exceptional features to round out your inventory, The Explorer Booth is right for you. We set out to build an iPad booth that could answer what our customers were asking for, as well as what they didn’t know they were asking for. Our Products, Software and Events divisions worked together every step of the way, fine tuning every detail, down to the exact size and weight of each bolt. Every detail matters. Through years of designing, testing, tweaking, then re-designing, re-testing, and re-tweaking (and some COVID delays) we created The Explorer Photo Booth along with our Landmark iOS software.”

With the assumption that the Explorer crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Explorer photo booth project checkout the promotional video below.

“What resulted in these efforts is our most versatile, portable and consumer-friendly product. Whether you are a seasoned professional in the events industry or just setting out on your exploration as an events business, The Explorer is the perfect booth for any professional.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the photo booth, jump over to the official Explorer crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals