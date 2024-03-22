Raspberry Pi Experience AI Challenge submission deadline is 24 May 2024

The Raspberry Pi Foundation, in partnership with Google DeepMind, has launched the Experience AI Challenge to engage young individuals under 18 and their mentors in developing unique artificial intelligence (AI) projects. This educational initiative emphasizes project-based learning, encouraging participants to collaborate, think critically, and apply their knowledge to real-world problems by creating AI solutions. The Challenge is free to join and offers several benefits.

The Challenge promotes hands-on, project-based learning in AI.

It aims to foster problem-solving skills and innovation among young people.

Participants are tasked with identifying real-world issues and devising AI-based solutions.

A comprehensive resource pack is provided, including:

A mentor guide for setting up and running the Challenge.

A creator guide with discussion points for project planning and design.

A blueprint workbook for documenting ideas and progress.

Support materials and troubleshooting advice for participants.

Submission Deadline

This isn’t just any competition; it’s a unique chance for you to dive hands-on into AI, using the Raspberry Pi to craft solutions that could make a difference in the real world. As you embark on this journey, you’ll be at the forefront of AI technology. You’ll have the chance to sharpen your problem-solving skills and work on a project that might just be showcased at a prestigious event. If you’re in the UK, you’ll also get personalized feedback and a certificate to mark your achievement. There’s still time for you to get involved in the Challenge: the submission deadline is 24 May 2024.

Learn about artificial intelligence

The Experience AI Challenge is designed to be a complete learning adventure. You’ll receive a resource pack that includes guides for both mentors and creators, a workbook to blueprint your ideas, and extra materials to support you along the way. These tools are there to help you through the planning, designing, and execution phases of your AI project.

This challenge is all about learning by doing. With the Raspberry Pi as your toolkit, you’ll bring AI concepts to life, boosting your technical know-how and deepening your grasp of AI. You’ll be encouraged to innovate and solve real problems, discovering how AI can be used to benefit society.

But you won’t be going at it alone. Collaboration with peers and guidance from mentors will be key as you brainstorm, face challenges, and polish your project. This collaborative environment is perfect for honing your critical thinking skills.

Build your own AI projects

Mentorship plays a vital role in the Challenge. Seasoned mentors will offer insights and support, guiding you as you confidently turn your ideas into reality. The focus of the Challenge is on applying AI to tackle real-world issues. You’ll pick problems that are important to you and use AI to craft impactful solutions.

Throughout the Challenge, a wealth of resources will be at your disposal. The mentor guide will help your mentor steer the project, the creator guide will aid in effective project planning, the blueprint workbook will track your ideas and progress, and the support materials will offer troubleshooting tips.

So, if you’re ready to explore the world of AI, gain invaluable skills, and make a positive contribution to society, this is your chance. With the support of the Raspberry Pi Foundation and Google DeepMind, you’re not just entering a competition; you’re joining a community that values innovation, learning, and making a real-world impact. Embrace the Challenge and be part of the next generation of AI pioneers. For more information jump over to the official Raspberry Pi Blog for full details.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals