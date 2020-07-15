Exoskeleton breaking curling World Record

The Hacksmith YouTube channel has published a new video demonstrating how an exoskeleton can be used to provide additional strength when lifting heavy objects. Check out the exoskeleton designed by the team and how much it is capable of lifting.

“My name is James Hobson, a.k.a. the Hacksmith. While I’m a long-shot from being a real Tony Stark (I’m not a billionaire-inventor-playboy-philanthropist…just yet), I do love building gadgets and I really do plan on making some form of an exoskeleton suit…some day. In the meantime, I’ve created this YouTube channel as a sort of record of my inventions/innovations/gadgets that I’ve designed or built over the years. Enjoy! Hopefully you find something that inspires you to pull out the toolbox and start messing around!”

Source : Hacksmith : Adafruit

