Power Query Isn’t Required: New Excel Functions Handle Straightforward Sources Cleanly

Have you ever felt like importing data into Excel is more complicated than it needs to be? Below My Online Training Hub walks through how Microsoft’s latest Excel functions, `IMPORTCSV` and `IMPORTTEXT`, are changing the game for data imports. These new formula-driven features promise to simplify what was once a multi-step process, letting you pull data directly from CSV or text files with minimal effort. While Power Query has long been the go-to for advanced data transformations, these functions offer a refreshingly simple and transparent alternative for straightforward imports. If you’ve ever wished for a faster way to get clean, structured data into your spreadsheets, this guide will open your eyes to what’s possible.

In this breakdown, you’ll discover how these functions work, why they’re perfect for quick imports, and what makes them a powerful addition to Excel’s lineup. From customizable parameters like delimiters and encoding to seamless integration with Excel’s array formulas, the possibilities are both exciting and practical. Whether you’re managing small datasets or building workflows that need to stay dynamic and up-to-date, these functions could be the missing piece in your data management strategy. Ready to rethink how you approach importing data? Let’s explore how these updates could reshape your Excel experience.

New Excel Import Functions

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Microsoft Excel has introduced two new functions, `IMPORTCSV` and `IMPORTTEXT`, to simplify importing data from CSV and text files directly into spreadsheets.

These functions are formula-based, offering users greater control, transparency, and the ability to customize parameters like file path, delimiter, and encoding.

The functions return arrays, allowing integration with other Excel tools like `FILTER`, `SORT`, and `GROUPBY` for advanced data manipulation and dynamic workflows.

`IMPORTCSV` and `IMPORTTEXT` are ideal for straightforward imports, while Power Query remains the go-to solution for complex data transformations and handling multiple data sources.

Currently available to Microsoft 365 beta users, these functions complement Power Query and reflect Microsoft’s focus on enhancing Excel’s data management capabilities for modern workflows.

Understanding `IMPORTCSV` and `IMPORTTEXT`

The `IMPORTCSV` and `IMPORTTEXT` functions are designed to meet the needs of users who require quick, efficient, and customizable data imports directly within Excel. Here’s a detailed look at what each function offers:

`IMPORTCSV`: This function is tailored for importing data from CSV files. By referencing the file path, you can seamlessly load data into your spreadsheet without additional steps or external tools.

This function is tailored for importing data from CSV files. By referencing the file path, you can seamlessly load data into your spreadsheet without additional steps or external tools. `IMPORTTEXT`: Designed for text files, this function allows you to define parameters such as delimiters, encoding, and regional settings. This ensures compatibility with a wide range of file formats and structures, making it highly versatile.

Both functions return arrays, allowing users to integrate them with other Excel features and workflows. This array-based approach enhances flexibility and allows for dynamic data manipulation directly within the worksheet.

Key Benefits of These Functions

The introduction of `IMPORTCSV` and `IMPORTTEXT` addresses some of the limitations of Power Query for basic imports. These functions stand out for several reasons:

Direct Control: Users can specify parameters like file path, delimiter, and encoding directly in the formula. This ensures that the import process is fully visible and customizable, reducing the risk of errors.

Users can specify parameters like file path, delimiter, and encoding directly in the formula. This ensures that the import process is fully visible and customizable, reducing the risk of errors. Formula-Based Workflow: Unlike Power Query, which operates in a separate interface, these functions allow you to manage imports directly in your worksheet. This keeps all data and logic in one place, improving workflow efficiency.

Unlike Power Query, which operates in a separate interface, these functions allow you to manage imports directly in your worksheet. This keeps all data and logic in one place, improving workflow efficiency. Refreshable Data: Imported data can be updated with a single click using Excel’s “Refresh All” button. This feature ensures that your data remains current without requiring manual re-imports.

Imported data can be updated with a single click using Excel’s “Refresh All” button. This feature ensures that your data remains current without requiring manual re-imports. Transparency: The formula-driven approach makes the logic behind the data import visible to anyone reviewing the spreadsheet. This transparency reduces the likelihood of hidden configurations or errors, making it easier to audit and share your work.

These features make the new functions particularly appealing for users who value simplicity, visibility, and control in their data workflows.

You Don’t Need Power Query for This Anymore

Learn more about Excel by reading our previous articles, guides and features :

Advanced Capabilities and Use Cases

The array functionality of `IMPORTCSV` and `IMPORTTEXT` unlocks advanced capabilities for data manipulation. Here are some ways these functions can be used:

Integration with Other Functions: Combine these functions with Excel’s advanced tools like `FILTER`, `SORT`, or `GROUPBY` to perform real-time data analysis. For example, you can use `IMPORTCSV` to load data and immediately apply filters or summaries without additional steps.

Combine these functions with Excel’s advanced tools like `FILTER`, `SORT`, or `GROUPBY` to perform real-time data analysis. For example, you can use `IMPORTCSV` to load data and immediately apply filters or summaries without additional steps. Dynamic Workflows: Create dynamic workflows that automatically adapt to changes in your data. By combining these functions with `LET` or `SEQUENCE`, you can build formulas that simplify complex calculations and reduce manual intervention.

Create dynamic workflows that automatically adapt to changes in your data. By combining these functions with `LET` or `SEQUENCE`, you can build formulas that simplify complex calculations and reduce manual intervention. Customizable Imports: With `IMPORTTEXT`, you can define specific delimiters and encoding settings to handle non-standard file formats. This makes it easier to work with data from diverse sources without requiring external preprocessing.

These advanced capabilities make the functions a powerful addition to Excel, particularly for users who need flexibility and precision in their data management.

Choosing Between `IMPORTCSV`, `IMPORTTEXT`, and Power Query

While `IMPORTCSV` and `IMPORTTEXT` excel at straightforward imports, Power Query remains indispensable for more complex scenarios. Understanding the strengths of each tool can help you choose the best approach for your specific needs:

Use `IMPORTCSV` and `IMPORTTEXT` When: You’re importing clean, structured data from a single file. You need a transparent, formula-driven approach that’s easy to audit and share. You want to keep the import process simple and visible within the worksheet.

Use Power Query When: You’re working with complex data transformations, such as merging, splitting, or pivoting data. You need to handle multiple files or diverse data sources like databases, APIs, or SharePoint. You require advanced filtering, conditional logic, or other sophisticated operations.



By understanding these distinctions, you can make informed decisions about which tool to use, making sure that your data workflows are both efficient and accurate.

Availability and Future Outlook

As of February 2026, the `IMPORTCSV` and `IMPORTTEXT` functions are available to Microsoft 365 users in the beta channel. This reflects Microsoft’s commitment to enhancing Excel’s capabilities for modern data workflows. These functions are not intended to replace Power Query but to complement it, offering a streamlined alternative for users who prioritize simplicity and transparency.

Looking ahead, the potential for these functions to evolve further is significant. As Microsoft continues to refine Excel’s features, users can expect even greater integration and functionality, making these tools an essential part of the modern Excel toolkit. Whether you’re a casual user or a data professional, these new functions provide a valuable resource for managing data efficiently and effectively.

Media Credit: MyOnlineTrainingHub



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals