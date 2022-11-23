Evil West launches, gameplay & tips to get you started

If you have been patiently waiting for the highly anticipated Evil West vampire hunting game to launch, you will be pleased to know that it is now available to play on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Offering a third person shooter developed by Flying Wild Hog and published by Focus Entertainment. If you have already started playing or would like to check out some gameplay before you part with your hard earned cash check out the videos below for tips and tricks to get you started as well as 15 minutes of gameplay. As you take on the role of Jesse Rentier, a vampire hunter.

Evil West gameplay

As Jesse Rentier, one of the last agents of a clandestine vampire-hunting organization, you must protect the American frontier from supernatural monstrosities.

“A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States!”

“In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to ultimately defeat the supernatural hordes.”

Tips & tricks

