Every Porsche 911 Turbo generation drag race (Video)

The Porsche 911 Turbo is one of Porsche’s most iconic cars and now we have a video of the ultimate 911 Turbo drag race, if you are a Porsche fan you will love this video.

Mat Watson from Carwow has created a drag race with every generation of the 911 Turbo, this includes the original 930, the 964, the 993, the 996 Turbo S, the 997 Turbo S, 991 Turbo S, and the latest model, the 992 Turbo S.

It is interesting to see all of these Porsche 911 Turbo models side by side in a race, the Porsche 930 comes with 300 horsepower, the 964 320 horsepower, and the 993 408 horsepower, the 996 has 450 horsepower, the 997 530 horsepower, and the 991 560 horsepower.

The current generation 992 911 Turbo S is the most powerful in the lineup with a massive 650 horsepower.

Of course the current generation 911 Turbo ended up being the fastest out of all the cars, it is interesting to see how much these cars have improved since the original 930 model.

Source & Image Credit: Carwow

