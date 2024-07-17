Every New iOS 18 Public Beta Feature Revealed

The iOS 18 public beta introduces a wide array of new features and improvements designed to enhance the user experience, customization options, and overall functionality across various aspects of the iPhone. This comprehensive update includes compatibility with newer iPhone models, enhanced recording capabilities, widget customization, app security, game optimization, and a multitude of other refinements that cater to the diverse needs and preferences of iPhone users.

Compatibility and Performance

iOS 18 offers support for iPhone XS and newer models, including the iPhone SE 2nd generation, ensuring that a broad range of devices can benefit from the latest features and improvements. Additionally, the update introduces a dedicated Game Mode that optimizes performance and prevents overheating during gameplay, resulting in a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience.

Customization and Personalization

The iOS 18 public beta places a strong emphasis on customization, allowing users to tailor their devices to better suit their individual needs and preferences. Some of the key customization features include:

Widget customization : Adjust widget sizes and styles to create a personalized home screen layout.

: Adjust widget sizes and styles to create a personalized home screen layout. Lock screen customization : Choose from new icons and wallpaper options to give your lock screen a unique look and feel.

: Choose from new icons and wallpaper options to give your lock screen a unique look and feel. Control Center enhancements : Organize your Control Center with multiple pages and new controls to better fit your usage habits.

: Organize your Control Center with multiple pages and new controls to better fit your usage habits. Font customization: Select from a variety of new system fonts to further personalize your device.

Security and Privacy

iOS 18 introduces several new features designed to enhance security and protect user privacy:

App security : Lock your apps with Face ID and hide them in a secure album for an extra layer of protection.

: Lock your apps with Face ID and hide them in a secure album for an extra layer of protection. Wi-Fi security : Rotating Wi-Fi addresses help to enhance your privacy when connecting to networks.

: Rotating Wi-Fi addresses help to enhance your privacy when connecting to networks. Apple Cash : Tap-to-pay transactions without contact information make payments more secure and convenient.

: Tap-to-pay transactions without contact information make payments more secure and convenient. Password management: A new app for managing passwords and passkeys helps keep your sensitive information safe and organized.

Communication and Connectivity

The update brings improvements to various communication and connectivity features, making it easier to stay connected and share experiences with others:

Satellite connectivity : Emergency communication via satellite is now possible, providing a lifeline in areas with no cellular coverage.

: Emergency communication via satellite is now possible, providing a lifeline in areas with no cellular coverage. FaceTime enhancements : Voice isolation and background sound options improve call quality for clearer and more enjoyable conversations.

: Voice isolation and background sound options improve call quality for clearer and more enjoyable conversations. Messaging improvements : Enhanced reactions, scheduled messages, and RCS support elevate your messaging experience.

: Enhanced reactions, scheduled messages, and RCS support elevate your messaging experience. Podcast sharing : Easily share specific parts of episodes with friends and family.

: Easily share specific parts of episodes with friends and family. Remote control: Control another device during FaceTime calls, adding a new layer of functionality to your video calls.

Accessibility and Well-being

iOS 18 introduces several features aimed at improving accessibility and promoting user well-being:

Eye-tracking : A new accessibility feature that makes it easier for users with disabilities to interact with their devices.

: A new accessibility feature that makes it easier for users with disabilities to interact with their devices. Background sounds : New ambient sounds are available for relaxation, helping you focus or unwind after a long day.

: New ambient sounds are available for relaxation, helping you focus or unwind after a long day. Motion sickness prevention: Preventive measures using gyro sensors help reduce motion sickness, particularly useful for those sensitive to motion.

App Enhancements

Many of the built-in apps in iOS 18 have received updates and improvements to enhance their functionality and user experience:

Home app : Energy consumption monitoring and smart home integration help you manage your smart devices more effectively.

: Energy consumption monitoring and smart home integration help you manage your smart devices more effectively. Photo app : Improved layout and customization options make organizing and editing your photos easier.

: Improved layout and customization options make organizing and editing your photos easier. Phone app : A redesigned recent calls interface and voicemail transcription make managing your calls simpler.

: A redesigned recent calls interface and voicemail transcription make managing your calls simpler. Maps : Customizable routes and topographic support provide more detailed navigation options.

: Customizable routes and topographic support provide more detailed navigation options. Safari : Highlighting important content and improved tab management make browsing more efficient.

: Highlighting important content and improved tab management make browsing more efficient. Translation app : A redesigned interface makes translating languages easier and more intuitive.

: A redesigned interface makes translating languages easier and more intuitive. Notes app : Voice recording and new text highlighting options enhance your note-taking capabilities.

: Voice recording and new text highlighting options enhance your note-taking capabilities. Calculator: New features, including a back key and conversion tools, make calculations more straightforward.

Additional Improvements

iOS 18 also includes a variety of other enhancements and features that contribute to a more seamless and efficient user experience:

Recording : You can now record media while using Apple CarPlay, allowing you to capture important moments without interrupting your navigation or entertainment.

: You can now record media while using Apple CarPlay, allowing you to capture important moments without interrupting your navigation or entertainment. Flashlight customization : Adjust the beam width and brightness of your flashlight to better suit different lighting conditions.

: Adjust the beam width and brightness of your flashlight to better suit different lighting conditions. Power management : A new power icon and easier shutdown process simplify managing your device’s power.

: A new power icon and easier shutdown process simplify managing your device’s power. Battery optimization : Set a maximum charge percentage to prolong battery life and maintain your battery’s health over time.

: Set a maximum charge percentage to prolong battery life and maintain your battery’s health over time. Multi-language keyboard : Support for multiple languages allows for easier communication in different languages.

: Support for multiple languages allows for easier communication in different languages. Account management : Manage your Apple Music and iCloud accounts more efficiently.

: Manage your Apple Music and iCloud accounts more efficiently. Siri enhancements : New features and improved functionality make Siri more useful and responsive.

: New features and improved functionality make Siri more useful and responsive. Slow charger notification: Alerts for using low-power chargers help you maintain optimal charging conditions.

The iOS 18 public beta represents a significant step forward in the evolution of the iPhone, offering a wide range of new features, improvements, and customization options that cater to the diverse needs and preferences of users. By focusing on areas such as compatibility, performance, security, communication, accessibility, and app enhancements, this update aims to provide a more personalized, efficient, and enjoyable experience for iPhone users worldwide.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



