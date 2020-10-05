Every iPhone ever launched gets unboxed (Video)

Apple’s first iPhone was launched back in 2007, the iPhone 2G, since then Apple has released lots of new iPhones and we get to see all of them in a new video from Mrwhostheboss.

In the video below, every iPhone that Apple has released gets unboxed, the list of devices includes the iPhone 2G, 3G, 3GS, 4, 4S, 5, 5S, iPhone 6 and 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X and iPhone XS and the iPhone 11 Pro.

It is interesting to see al of the different versions of Apple’s iPhone’s side by side and also interesting to see how much the design of the handsets has changed since the first one launched back in 2007.

Apple is expected to launch some new iPhones this month, the iPhone 12 and these handset could launch at a rumored press event next week on the 13th of October.

Source & Image Credit: Mrwhostheboss

