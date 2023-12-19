Everrati Unveils Electric 964 RSR Homage

Everrati is well known for creating some amazing electric vehicles, particularly electric versions of the Porsche 911, their latest creation is the Everrati 964 RSR Homage, which is a homage to the Porsche 911 RSR (964).

The car is based on the 1993 Type 964 RSR and it comes with a 63 kWh battery and a range of 200 miles, it also comes with a 0 to 60 miles per hour time of just 3.7 seconds, more details are below.

Based on an expertly restored 911 (964), which started life as a narrow-bodied car, Everrati’s

RS-inspired edition respects the lightweight, high-performance ethos of the RSR, with its rear seats deleted, a rear roll cage added and lightweight driver and passenger seats installed, clad in the world’s lowest carbon leather from Everrati partner Bridge of Weir Leather.

On the outside, there are lightweight 18-inch wheels from HRE, while the eye-catching carbon-fibre bodywork boasts a completely new aero package, including larger rear spoiler inspired by the legendary 964 RSR, along with a revised front lower splitter.

Under the skin lies an OEM-grade 63kWh battery pack and battery management system. This Gen2 version brings multiple advances over Everrati’s Gen1 system, featuring new and improved cooling and a more refined version of its drive controller and software, enhancing performance and efficiency. With OEM-grade high-performance electric motors delivering electrifying power to the rear wheels via a limited slip differential, the RSR-inspired version enables an emission-free range of more than 200 miles and 3.7 second 0-60mph acceleration.

The RSR homage also features TracTive suspension, a premium, electronically controlled active and adaptive suspension system which offers multiple settings designed to optimize and enhance driving dynamics, comfort and performance, whether on the road or track. Combined with Apple CarPlay and AC and DC Fast charging, the new RSR homage is fully equipped for a short B-road blast or longer touring journey.

You can find out more information about the new Everrati 964 RSR Homage over at the company’s website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Everrati



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals