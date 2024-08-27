Apple’s upcoming iOS 18 update promises to bring a host of new features and improvements to various apps, further enhancing the user experience and functionality of iOS devices. The update is set to be released to the public on September 16th, with iOS 18.1 following closely in October.

One of the notable changes in iOS 18 is the introduction of a new swipe-down gesture in the Notes App‘s gallery view. This intuitive gesture allows users to quickly return to the folder view, streamlining navigation and making it more efficient to switch between different sections of the app.

The Photos App also receives a useful addition in the form of a recently viewed photos section within the utilities. This section organizes photos based on the time they were last viewed, making it easier for users to find and revisit their recent memories without having to scroll through their entire photo library.

The Music App undergoes a UI update when using Siri to play music, providing a more seamless and visually appealing experience for users who rely on Siri for their music needs.

undergoes a UI update when using Siri to play music, providing a more seamless and visually appealing experience for users who rely on Siri for their music needs. The Phone App sees the restoration of the iOS 17 UI for recent calls, along with enhanced search functionality to help users find specific calls more efficiently.

Even More iOS 18 Features Revealed

Verizon users will be pleased to know that 5G standalone is now enabled by default in iOS 18. This change ensures that users can take full advantage of the faster and more reliable 5G network without the need for any additional configuration, making the transition to 5G seamless and hassle-free.

In terms of security, iOS 18 introduces a new security delay feature. When device protection is enabled, users will be required to wait for a certain period before installing a profile. This measure aims to enhance the security of iOS devices by preventing unauthorized profile installations and protecting users from potential security threats.

The Maps App receives a visual upgrade with the addition of a new animation when adding a location. This engaging and user-friendly animation makes the process of adding locations more intuitive and visually appealing, enhancing the overall user experience within the app.

Performance and Battery Improvements

iOS 18 also brings improvements to battery performance metrics, allowing users to monitor their device’s battery health and usage more effectively. With these new metrics, users can gain deeper insights into their device’s battery consumption and make informed decisions to optimize battery life.

Additionally, Geekbench scores for iOS 18 and 18.1 betas provide a comparison of performance improvements between the two versions. These scores give users an idea of the performance gains they can expect when upgrading to the latest version of iOS.

Release Timeline and Anticipated Events

As mentioned earlier, iOS 18 is expected to be released to the public on September 16th, with iOS 18.1 following in October. Prior to the public release, an iPhone event is anticipated to take place on September 10th, where Apple is likely to release the RC (Release Candidate) version of iOS 18.

The RC version is typically the final version of the software that undergoes extensive testing and bug fixes before being made available to the general public. The release of the RC version at the iPhone event will give developers and beta testers a chance to ensure the stability and compatibility of their apps with the latest version of iOS.

September 9th: iPhone event and release of iOS 18 RC version

iPhone event and release of iOS 18 RC version September 16th: Public release of iOS 18

Public release of iOS 18 October: Release of iOS 18.1

With the release of iOS 18, Apple aims to deliver a range of updates and features that will enhance the overall user experience across various apps and system components. From intuitive navigation gestures and improved functionality to better performance and battery management, iOS 18 promises to be a significant update for iOS device users.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals