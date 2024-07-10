Even More iOS 18 Beta 3 Features Revealed

Yesterday Apple released iOS 18 beta 3, bringing a wealth of exciting features and improvements to the table. This update, weighing in at approximately 1.2 GB with the build number 22A5307F, offers a range of changes that span from the home screen to app icons, screenshot functionality, and beyond. While the public beta is expected to be released soon, likely around July 9-10 or July 15, the fourth developer beta is anticipated to arrive on July 22, potentially introducing AI features to further enhance the capabilities of iOS 18.

Home Screen Revamp

iOS 18 Beta 3 introduces a refreshed home screen experience, with several notable updates:

Dark mode icons for third-party apps, ensuring visual consistency when switching to dark mode.

An updated Maps app icon, providing a fresh and modern look.

Improved icon tinting in dark mode, enhancing the visual appeal of icons.

These changes contribute to a more polished and cohesive home screen design, making it easier on the eyes and more visually appealing.

Screenshot Enhancements and Accessibility

iOS 18 Beta 3 brings a valuable addition to the screenshot functionality. You now have the option to add image descriptions to your screenshots. This feature proves particularly beneficial for accessibility purposes, as it allows for better context and understanding of the captured images. By providing descriptive text alongside screenshots, you can ensure that the content is more inclusive and accessible to a wider audience.

App Improvements: Follows, Calendar, and More

Several apps have received notable enhancements in iOS 18 Beta 3:

Follows App: The Follows app now features separate buttons for "Select" and "Search," streamlining navigation and improving the overall user experience.

Calendar App: The Calendar app introduces additional zoom levels accompanied by haptic feedback, providing a more tactile and responsive interaction with your calendar events.

Customization Options: iOS 18 Beta 3 makes it easier to select colors for icon tints, allowing for greater personalization of your device's appearance.

These app improvements aim to enhance usability, productivity, and customization options, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of iOS users.

Control Center and Emoji Picker Refinements

iOS 18 Beta 3 brings refinements to the Control Center and emoji picker:

Control Center: The Control Center has undergone improvements, offering better toggle adjustment and smoother operation. These enhancements streamline access to frequently used settings and functions.

Emoji Picker: The emoji picker has been redesigned, featuring more separation between emojis and a rounded search bar. This redesign simplifies the process of finding and selecting the perfect emoji for your messages.

These refinements contribute to a more intuitive and efficient user experience, making it easier to navigate and use key features of iOS 18.

Update Recommendations:

For those currently using the iOS 18 beta, it is highly recommended to update immediately to take advantage of the latest features and improvements. However, for non-beta users, it is advisable to wait for the public beta release, which is expected to offer a more stable and reliable experience.

iOS 18 Beta 3 represents a significant step forward in the evolution of Apple’s mobile operating system. With its array of new features, enhancements, and refinements, this update promises to deliver a more polished, accessible, and user-friendly experience. As anticipation builds for the public beta and subsequent updates, iOS users can look forward to a more powerful and intuitive mobile operating system that caters to their diverse needs and preferences.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



