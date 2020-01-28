Eve Online Gold Magnate spaceship sale raises $30,000 for Australian Red Cross

To aid the Australian Red Cross, in the wake of this year’s devastating wild fires, one of EVE Online’s rarest virtual spaceships has been sold raising the equivalent of £23,000 or $30,000 all of which will go to the Australian Red Cross.

“Yep, It happened, most expensive ship in @EveOnline history, arguably the most expensive internet spaceship ever, and the proceeds are going to Charity – thanks to Kelon Darklight for making this piece of Eve history available. Now… to figure out how to get it somewhere safe.”

The sale makes the ultra-rare Gold Magnate “arguably the most expensive internet spaceship ever” according to its new owner Scott Manley, who enjoys over 1 million subscribers to his YouTube channel.

