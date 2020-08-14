EVE Echoes sci-fi MMO launches on iOS and Android

The official sci-fi sandbox MMO mobile game EVE Echoes is now available to play on Android and iOS. “Global games developer NetEase Games and renowned studio CCP Games have successfully delivered what players love about EVE Online to mobile platforms.”

EVE Echoes is available in English, Russian, Chinese, German, French, Spanish and Portuguese, enabling new players and EVE enthusiasts all over the world to enjoy the hallmark game experience of EVE Echoes on their mobile devices.

“EVE Echoes is a next-gen mobile spaceship MMO game based upon hallmark EVE Online design principles. In EVE Echoes, players will be able to forge their own path to glory within a massive space sandbox environment, forming alliances with other pilots from across the galaxy to shape the game’s persistent universe.

Players will be free to engage in interstellar combat, exploration, piracy, resource harvesting, industrial manufacture, trade, as well as many other activities across thousands of solar systems. Whether it’s the rise and fall of an empire, or the shifting balance of power, the entire history of EVE Echoes will be written by its players.”

EVE Echoes exists in a parallel New Eden for players. Developed based on the signature gameplay of EVE Online, players can enjoy an original and authentic EVE experience on mobile devices.

A Space Opera that Unfolds Across 8000+ Star Systems – EVE Echoes is a sandbox where players are free to choose their role and playstyle in a vast universe, pursuing whatever they desire in-game, including combat, exploration, industry, trade and more.

Create Your Own Sci-Fi Legacy With 100+ Unique Ships – In the magnificent interstellar universe of EVE Echoes, players can fly more than 100 ships and choose unique ship SKINs. The Capsuleers themselves are the primary narrators in their own huge science fiction epic.

Engage in PvP fleet warfare on an unprecedented scale – EVE Echoes provides a never-seen-before combat environment, supporting large-scale battles of up to 100 players. Join up with your allies and test your combat skills in thrilling space battles.

Experience the player-driven economy through trade & manufacture – Seize the opportunity to become a business tycoon by trading and manufacturing in an open, player-driven market. Produce, distribute, trade, and maximize resource use to achieve limitless wealth!

Make galactic history with your own Corporations and fleets – In EVE Echoes, you can establish your own Corporations and join alliances. Fleet up and fight for power, territory and glory in thrilling galactic warfare.

Create your own unique adventure in a vast and boundless universe – This is a world like no other, full of opportunities—but also filled with hidden dangers. Step through the EVE Gate, start planning your spacefaring adventure, and go make history.

Source : EE

