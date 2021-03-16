EVE Anywhere beta lets you play EVE Online in your browser

Developers CCP Games have announced this week that the beta development stage for its EVE Anywhere cloud-based platform that allows you to enjoy playing EVE Online through your browser. Created to help expand the player community of EVE Online, EVE Anywhere removes barriers for newcomers, while providing veterans of New Eden with an extremely convenient way to access their game.

EVE Anywhere enables instant access tothe EVE game and supports Chrome, Edge, Safari, or Firefox browsers and requires no downloads whatsoever to play. EVE Anywhere supports resolutions up to 1080p and gameplay at 60 FPS.

“From today, a greater number of pilots have the opportunity to join a time-limited test of a cloud-based platform that allows a fully-featured EVE Online to be played in-browser, instantly. Newly named as ‘EVE Anywhere’, the cloud platform has entered beta following a successful early-stage trial that saw EVE Online players explore the innovative and robust technology while helping improve its offering. The new test will help further shape and refine the platform while exploring the potential of wider availability in the future.The early-stage trial has already demonstrated that potential, seeing first-time EVE Online players stay for longer, with higher numbers converting into full-time pilots.

While the early tests of the cloud-platform were limited to new players in the United States, as of today all US-based pilots that meet connection speed and browser requirements will be offered full access to EVE Anywhere. Omega pilots in the USA can currently enjoy EVE Anywhere for the duration of the new test at no additional cost, providing an opportunity to experience the new platform while there is no charge. Newcomers to New Eden, meanwhile, will be invited to the cloud beta as part of their free EVE Online sign-up, while upgrading to Omega will enable them to continue exploring the game from their second session instantly via their web browser.”

For more details on the EVE Anywhere beta element stage and how you can take part jump over to the official EVE Online website by following the link below.

Source : EVE

