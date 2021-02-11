Europol arrests 10 hackers who stole $100 million in SIM Swap attacks on celebrities

Europol has announced that it has arrested a total of 10 hacks for SIM Swap attacks on celebrities, the hackers stole over $100 million.

A total of 8 criminals have been arrested on 9 February as a result of an international investigation into a series of sim swapping attacks targeting high-profile victims in the United States. These arrests follow earlier ones in Malta (1) and Belgium (1) of other members belonging to the same criminal network.

The attacks orchestrated by this criminal gang targeted thousands of victims throughout 2020, including famous internet influencers, sport stars, musicians and their families. The criminals are believed to have stolen from them over USD 100 million in cryptocurrencies after illegally gaining access to their phones.

Source Europol, NCA, Techeme

