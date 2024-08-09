Essential iOS 18 Tips & Tricks

iOS 18 introduces a wealth of significant changes and new features designed to enhance user experience and device functionality. The video below from ThisIsE delves into the visual updates, customization options, new apps, and productivity improvements that make iOS 18 a catalyst in the world of mobile operating systems.

Visual Overhauls: A Fresh Look for Your Device

iOS 18 brings a breath of fresh air to your device’s appearance with several visual updates. The introduction of new dark mode app icons not only reduces eye strain but also helps save battery life, making your device more efficient and comfortable to use. The customizable home screen gives you the freedom to choose between light, dark, and tinted icons, allowing you to personalize your device’s look according to your preferences.

In addition to the icon customization, iOS 18 introduces resizable widgets that enable you to adjust the size of widgets to fit your specific needs. This feature ensures that your home screen remains clutter-free and optimized for your daily use. The new control center also receives an upgrade, offering multiple customizable screens for quick access to essential functions, streamlining your device’s navigation.

Home and Lock Screen Enhancements: Improved User-Friendliness

iOS 18 focuses on making your device more user-friendly through various enhancements to the home and lock screens. You now have the ability to change lock screen buttons to suit your preferences, ensuring that you can access the functions you need most with ease. For users with visual impairments, the introduction of large icons improves visibility and makes navigation more accessible.

The update also allows you to scale up or down existing widgets, giving you greater control over the layout and organization of your home screen. This feature ensures that your device remains functional and tailored to your specific needs.

New Apps and Features: Boosting Productivity and Convenience

iOS 18 introduces a range of new apps and features designed to improve productivity and convenience. The dedicated “Passwords” app provides a secure and centralized location for managing your passwords, ensuring that your sensitive information remains protected. The update also includes enhanced battery preservation features, such as specific charging limits, which help extend your device’s battery life, keeping you connected for longer.

For users who experience motion sickness, iOS 18 introduces vehicle motion cues that adjust the display based on your movement, aiming to reduce discomfort while using your device on the go.

Phone App Updates: Streamlined Calling and Call Management

The phone app in iOS 18 receives significant updates to streamline the calling process. The introduction of T9 calling makes it easier and faster to dial numbers, saving you time and effort. The recent tab now features a dedicated call icon, making it more convenient to access your call history. Additionally, the search option in recent calls allows you to quickly find specific calls, improving call management efficiency.

Security and Privacy: Protecting Your Sensitive Information

iOS 18 prioritizes security and privacy, ensuring that your sensitive information remains protected. With the ability to hide and lock individual apps using Face ID or Touch ID, you can safeguard your personal data and prevent unauthorized access to specific apps on your device.

Miscellaneous Improvements: Enhancing Your Overall Experience

iOS 18 includes a wide range of improvements designed to enhance your overall user experience. The introduction of new background sounds helps you sleep better, while vocal shortcuts allow you to trigger actions using your voice, making your device more accessible and convenient to use.

The enhanced messages app offers features like send later, text formatting, and emoji reactions, making communication more engaging and expressive. The redesigned photos app features a continuous scrolling interface, making it easier to navigate through your photo library.

Productivity features such as math calculations in messages, local file storage, voice transcription, eye-tracking control, and external drive formatting make your device more versatile and efficient, catering to a wide range of user needs.

Lastly, the overhauled settings app improves app management, making it easier to customize your device and tailor it to your preferences.

iOS 18 represents a significant leap forward in mobile operating systems, offering a wide range of updates and enhancements that cater to the diverse needs and preferences of users. From visual overhauls and customization options to new apps and productivity features, iOS 18 aims to make your device more user-friendly, efficient, and secure. With this comprehensive guide, you can explore the full potential of iOS 18 and make the most of your device’s capabilities.

Source & Image Credit: ThisIsE



