Essential iOS 18 Settings You NEED to Change Now! (Battery Life Fix)

iOS 18 offers a wide array of features and settings that can significantly improve your device’s battery life, app performance, and overall security. By taking the time to adjust these settings, you can ensure that your iPhone or iPad runs smoothly and efficiently while protecting your personal data. The video below will walk you through the most important settings to change, providing step-by-step instructions and explanations of how each setting can benefit your device.

Battery Optimization: Extend Your Device’s Longevity

One of the most crucial aspects of any mobile device is its battery life. iOS 18 provides several tools to help you monitor and manage your battery usage, ensuring that your device lasts longer between charges. To get started, enable the battery percentage display in the settings menu. This will allow you to keep a close eye on your remaining battery life at a glance. Next, take advantage of the built-in battery usage analytics to identify which apps are consuming the most power. Armed with this information, you can make informed decisions about which apps to use less frequently or even uninstall altogether. Another effective way to conserve battery life is to disable background app refresh for apps that don’t require constant updates. This feature allows apps to check for new content and updates even when you’re not actively using them, which can drain your battery over time.

Enable battery percentage display

Analyze battery usage to identify power-hungry apps

Disable background app refresh for non-essential apps

Messages App Enhancements: Streamline Your Communication

iOS 18 brings several improvements to the Messages app, making it easier to communicate with friends and family across different platforms. One notable addition is the support for RCS messaging, which enables better interaction with Android users by providing features like read receipts, typing indicators, and high-quality media sharing. To take advantage of this feature, make sure to enable RCS messaging in your Messages settings. Another useful feature is text message forwarding, which allows you to send and receive SMS and MMS messages on your other Apple devices, such as your iPad or Mac. This can be particularly handy if you prefer to type on a larger screen or if you want to keep your conversations in sync across multiple devices. For those who frequently participate in group chats, iOS 18 offers the ability to configure group chat notifications so that you only receive alerts when you are mentioned directly. This can help reduce distractions and ensure that you don’t miss important messages. Finally, you can now adjust the audio message expiration settings to automatically delete audio messages after a certain period, helping you manage your device’s storage more effectively.

Enable RCS messaging for better interaction with Android users

Set up text message forwarding to other Apple devices

Configure group chat notifications to receive alerts for mentions

Adjust audio message expiration settings to manage storage

Siri and Accessibility: Enhance Your Device’s Usability

iOS 18 introduces several improvements to Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, making it more responsive and easier to use. One notable change is the ability to adjust the Siri pause time, which determines how long Siri waits before responding to your voice commands. By fine-tuning this setting, you can ensure that Siri accurately recognizes your requests and responds promptly. Another useful feature is the Always Listen for Siri option, which allows Siri to respond to your voice commands even when your device is locked or when you’re not directly facing it. This can be particularly handy when you’re multitasking or have your hands full. In addition, allowing the Require Siri for Interruptions setting ensures that Siri only interrupts you when you explicitly request its assistance, reducing unwanted distractions. For users with atypical speech patterns, iOS 18 offers the Listen for Atypical Speech feature, which improves Siri’s responsiveness and accuracy when recognizing voice commands from individuals with speech impairments. The Siri call hang up feature allows you to end phone calls hands-free by simply saying “Hey Siri, hang up,” which can be convenient when you’re using headphones or a car’s Bluetooth system. iOS 18 also includes several motion-related settings that can enhance your device’s usability. For example, you can configure motion settings to control autoplay features, such as automatically advancing to the next track in a playlist or the next episode in a video series. To prevent accidental call hang-ups, enable the Prevent Lock to End Call setting, which requires you to confirm your intention to end a call before the screen locks. Finally, take advantage of vocal shortcuts to quickly access frequently used apps or perform common tasks with just a simple voice command.

Adjust Siri pause time for better voice command recognition

Enable Always Listen for Siri and Require Siri for Interruptions for hands-free control

Turn on Listen for Atypical Speech to improve Siri’s responsiveness

Use Siri call hang-up for hands-free call management

Configure motion settings to control autoplay features

Prevent accidental call hang-ups with Prevent Lock to End Call

Set up vocal shortcuts for quick actions

Safari and Privacy: Safeguard Your Online Activities

In an era of increasing online threats and data breaches, it’s crucial to take steps to protect your privacy while browsing the web. iOS 18 offers several features in Safari, Apple’s default web browser, to help you safeguard your online activities. One important setting to enable is cross-site tracking prevention, which blocks trackers from following you across different websites and collecting your personal data. This not only enhances your privacy but can also improve your browsing speed by reducing the number of resources that websites need to load. For an added layer of security, you can require Face ID for private browsing, ensuring that only you can access your private browsing sessions. This is particularly useful if you share your device with others or if you want to keep certain browsing activities separate from your main browsing history. To protect yourself from potential threats, make sure to turn on fraudulent website warnings, which will alert you if you attempt to visit a site that has been flagged as malicious or deceptive.

Enable cross-site tracking prevention to protect your privacy

Require Face ID for private browsing to secure your sessions

Turn on fraudulent website warnings to avoid malicious sites

Action Button Customization: Personalize Your Device

iOS 18 introduces the action button, a customizable hardware button that can be assigned to perform various functions based on your preferences. By default, the action button is set to activate Siri, but you can easily change this in the settings menu. Consider assigning the action button to a frequently used feature, such as launching the camera app, toggling the flashlight, or activating Do Not Disturb mode. This customization allows you to quickly access your favorite features without having to navigate through multiple menus or screens.

Camera Settings: Elevate Your Photography

For photography enthusiasts, iOS 18 brings a notable improvement to the Camera app with the introduction of portrait mode adjustments in photo mode. This feature allows you to make adjustments to your portrait mode photos after capturing them, such as changing the depth of field or applying different lighting effects. By allowing this setting, you can take your portrait photography to the next level and create stunning, professional-looking images directly on your device.

iCloud and Security: Protect Your Data and Privacy

iCloud, Apple’s cloud storage and syncing service, plays a crucial role in keeping your data secure and accessible across all your devices. iOS 18 introduces several new features and settings to enhance iCloud’s functionality and security. One convenient addition is the automatic CAPTCHA verification feature, which uses iCloud to automatically fill in CAPTCHAs on websites, saving you time and effort. To further protect your online privacy, consider allowing iCloud Private Relay, which encrypts your internet traffic and masks your IP address, making it more difficult for websites and advertisers to track your online activities. Regular iCloud backups are essential for ensuring that your data is protected against loss or damage. Make sure to enable automatic iCloud backups in your settings and periodically review your backup settings to ensure that all important data is being backed up properly.

Enable automatic CAPTCHA verification to bypass CAPTCHAs

Use iCloud Private Relay for enhanced privacy

Ensure regular iCloud backups and manage backup settings

Password Management: Streamline Your Login Process

Managing multiple passwords across different websites and apps can be a daunting task. iOS 18 offers several features to streamline your login process and keep your accounts secure. One essential setting to configure is the auto-fill feature, which allows iCloud Keychain or third-party password managers to automatically fill in your login credentials when you visit a website or open an app. This not only saves you time but also reduces the risk of typing errors that could lead to failed login attempts. Another useful feature is the ability to enable verification code deletion after use. When you receive a one-time verification code via SMS or email, iOS 18 can automatically delete the message after you’ve used the code, helping to keep your inbox clutter-free and reducing the risk of someone else accessing your verification codes.

Configure auto-fill settings for seamless login experiences

Enable verification code deletion after use to keep your accounts secure

Connectivity Settings: Stay Connected and Secure

iOS 18 includes several settings to help you stay connected and secure while using your device. One important feature to enable is AirDrop and AirPlay, which allow you to easily share files, photos, and videos with other Apple devices nearby. This can be particularly useful when collaborating with colleagues or sharing memories with friends and family. To enhance your privacy when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks, turn on the Limit IP Address Tracking feature, which prevents network operators from tracking your device’s unique IP address. This makes it more difficult for advertisers and other third parties to build a profile of your online activities. When traveling abroad, be sure to manage your data roaming settings to avoid unexpected charges on your mobile bill. You can choose to enable or disable data roaming based on your specific needs and budget. Finally, consider turning on Wi-Fi Assist, which automatically switches to cellular data when your Wi-Fi connection is weak or unstable, ensuring that you stay connected even in areas with poor Wi-Fi coverage.

Enable AirDrop and AirPlay features for better device integration

Turn on Limit IP Address Tracking for privacy

Manage data roaming and Wi-Fi Assist settings for optimal connectivity

Wi-Fi and Network Privacy: Optimize Your Home Network

iOS 18 introduces a new setting called Private Wi-Fi Address, which can help improve your network performance and privacy when connecting to your home Wi-Fi network. When enabled, this feature assigns a unique, randomized MAC address to your device each time it connects to a Wi-Fi network, making it more difficult for network operators and other devices to track your device’s activity over time. This can be particularly useful if you live in a densely populated area with many overlapping Wi-Fi networks, as it can help reduce interference and improve your overall network performance.

Photos and Privacy: Secure Your Memories

Your photos and videos are some of the most personal and cherished data on your device. iOS 18 offers an additional layer of security for your memories by allowing you to use Face ID to secure your hidden and recently deleted albums. This ensures that only you can access these sensitive photos and videos, even if someone else gains access to your device. To enable this feature, simply navigate to your Photos settings and toggle on the option to use Face ID for hidden and recently deleted albums.

Control Center Access: Quick Settings at Your Fingertips

The Control Center is a convenient way to access various settings and features on your device without having to navigate through multiple menus. In iOS 18, you can ensure that you have access to the Control Center within apps, allowing you to quickly adjust settings such as brightness, volume, or Wi-Fi without having to leave your current app. This can be particularly useful when you’re in the middle of a game, watching a video, or using a productivity app and need to make a quick adjustment to your device’s settings.

By taking the time to review and adjust these essential iOS 18 settings, you can significantly improve your device’s battery life, performance, and security. This guide has provided you with a comprehensive overview of the most important settings to change, along with step-by-step instructions and explanations of how each setting can benefit your device. By implementing these changes, you’ll be able to enjoy a more streamlined, efficient, and secure iOS experience, allowing you to focus on the tasks and activities that matter most to you.

