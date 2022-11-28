Gaggiuino ultimate espresso machine using Arduino

If you would like to build the ultimate espresso machine, you might be interested in a new Arduino project for the Gaggiuino. An open-source modification for espresso machines developed by Zer0-bit and a small community of developers and makers. Check out the video below for a short overview of the current base features of the mod which has transformed $500 Gaggia espresso machine what into something a little smarter.

“Gaggia espresso machines cost less than $500 and they’re quite good for that price point, but they aren’t a match for something like a $6,000 La Marzocco Linea Mini. However, the building blocks are there; Gaggia espresso machines have high-quality parts, they simply lack precision electronic control. Gaggiuino addresses that shortcoming with a handful of affordable components. For around $100 worth of hardware, you can dramatically upgrade your Gaggia Classic or Gaggia Classic Pro to create an exceptional machine.”

Gaggiuino espresso machine

“The hardware required for the Gaggiuino upgrade includes an Arduino Nano board, a 2.4” Nextion touchscreen LCD, a thermocouple, a solid-state relay (SSR), a pressure sensor, and a dimmer module. A few 3D-printed enclosures and mounts help to secure those components. After performing this upgrade, you’ll get a ton of great features.”

“Those include: steam control, sensor graphs, manual flow control, a descale cycle, an auto shot timer, user profiles, and a nice UI to access and configure everything. Thanks to the new hardware, those functions all operate with great accuracy and precision, so you can dial in your perfect brew and get the same results every morning.”

