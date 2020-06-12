ESP32-S2-WROVER module with 4 MB flash and 2 MB PSRAM

Adafruit has announced the arrival of a ESP32-S2-WROVER module offering 4 MB flash and 2 MB PSRAM. Priced at just $3.95 the ESP32-S2 is a highly-integrated, low-power, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi System-on-Chip (SoC) solution that now has built-in native USB.

“The ESP8266 started a small revolution by bringing WiFi to a small and cheap package that also had enough processing power and enough pins to get small things done. Then the ESP32 came out with tons of pins, Bluetooth support, and dual 240 MHz cores. Now get ready to take your IoT designs to the next level with the ESP-S2-WROVER WiFi Module!”

“Please note, this is a single-core 240 MHz chip so it won’t be as fast as ESP32’s with dual-core. Also, there is no Bluetooth support. However, we are super excited about the ESP32-S2’s native USB which unlocks a lot of capabilities for advanced interfacing! This WROVER module comes with 4 MB flash and 2 MB PSRAM

For advanced users only! This product is just the module – which can be difficult to use. You’ll need to solder it onto a board with supporting circuitry. This module is for developers at this time.

Please note this product is for people who are comfortable compiling via the ESP IDF toolchain. There are the beginnings of an Arduino IDE setup and a CircuitPython port. We are providing these for the community of advanced hackers, coders, and makers who are willing to help make demos, projects, and tutorials for the ESP32-S2!”

Source : Adafruit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals