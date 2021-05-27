Escape Room Tournament of Champions premiers July 16th

Sony Pictures has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming film Escape Room 2 Tournament of Champions film, which will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide from July 16th 2021 onwards. The new movie in the series continues the story from the first and is a direct sequel to the 2019 movie directed by Adam Robitelm, who continues the story with Escape Room: Tournament of Champions.

“Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is the sequel to the box office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences around the world. In this installment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive…and discovering they’ve all played the game before.”

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals