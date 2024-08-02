Elite fully adjustable ergonomic split keyboard by Goldtouch

Goldtouch has launched its new and improved ergonomic Elite Keyboard, adding to its range of adjustable desktop ergonomics. The Elite Keyboard is a fully adjustable split keyboard designed to support the hands and wrists as you type, reducing pain and discomfort associated with repetitive strain injuries (RSI) and promoting overall comfort and well-being.

Elite Ergonomic Split Keyboard

Key Takeaways Fully adjustable split keyboard to reduce RSI and enhance comfort

Improved handle design for easier adjustments

Thinner profile for a sleek, slimline aesthetic

Adjustable angles: 0 to 30 degrees horizontally, 0 to 60 degrees vertically

Compatible with both PC and Mac devices

Silicon domed keys with laser-printed text for durability

Available as a wired version, with a wireless option coming soon

The ergonomic split keyboard design helps to reduce the strain on muscles and tendons, which can lead to repetitive strain injuries (RSI) over time. The Goldtouch Elite Keyboard takes this concept to the next level with its fully adjustable features, allowing users to customize the keyboard’s angle to fit their unique typing preferences.

Features of the Goldtouch Elite Keyboard

The Goldtouch Elite Split Keyboard features several innovative features designed to enhance user comfort and productivity:

Adjustable Angles: The keyboard can be tented and splayed from 0 to 30 degrees horizontally and 0 to 60 degrees vertically, mimicking the natural angle of the hands.

The keyboard can be tented and splayed from 0 to 30 degrees horizontally and 0 to 60 degrees vertically, mimicking the natural angle of the hands. Improved Handle Design: The refreshed handle design makes it easier to adjust the keyboard to your preferred comfort level.

The refreshed handle design makes it easier to adjust the keyboard to your preferred comfort level. Compatibility: A rear switch allows users to toggle between PC and Mac devices seamlessly.

A rear switch allows users to toggle between PC and Mac devices seamlessly. Flexible Layouts: Users can toggle the rear switch to enable default or alternate keyboard layouts.

Users can toggle the rear switch to enable default or alternate keyboard layouts. Durable Keys: The silicon domed keys are laser-printed, ensuring that the text will last through repeated use without wearing away.

The silicon domed keys are laser-printed, ensuring that the text will last through repeated use without wearing away. Connectivity: The keyboard is currently available as a wired version, with a wireless option coming soon.

Pricing and Availability

The Goldtouch Elite Split Keyboard is available for purchase at a price of $105 on the Goldtouch website. This competitive pricing makes it an attractive option for those looking to invest in ergonomic solutions for their workspace. The wired version is currently available, and a wireless version is expected to be released soon, providing even more flexibility for users. Investing in an ergonomic split keyboard like the Goldtouch Elite Keyboard can have numerous benefits, including:

Reduced Risk of RSI: By allowing users to type in a more natural position, the keyboard helps to reduce the risk of repetitive strain injuries.

By allowing users to type in a more natural position, the keyboard helps to reduce the risk of repetitive strain injuries. Enhanced Comfort: The adjustable angles and improved handle design ensure that users can find the most comfortable typing position.

The adjustable angles and improved handle design ensure that users can find the most comfortable typing position. Increased Productivity: Comfortable typing can lead to increased productivity, as users are less likely to experience discomfort and fatigue.

For those interested in further enhancing their ergonomic workspace, Goldtouch offers a range of other products designed to promote comfort and productivity. These include ergonomic mice, adjustable monitor stands, and sit-stand desks. By creating a fully ergonomic workspace, users can enjoy a more comfortable and productive work environment, whether at home, in the office, or on the go.



